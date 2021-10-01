Asian stocks extend global slide as inflation fears bite

Asian equities followed Wall Street sharply lower and bonds rallied on Friday as risk sentiment soured amid growing worries that inflation may persist even after global growth has peaked.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.86 per cent, while the broader Topix slid 1.95 per cent.

Australian stocks slumped 2.05 per cent and South Korea's Kospi lost 1.51 per cent.

An MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks dropped 1.07 per cent.

Chinese markets are closed for a week from Friday for the Golden Week holiday.

US stock futures pointed to a 0.51 per cent decline for the S&P 500, following a 1.19 per cent drop in the index overnight.

Nasdaq futures also signalled a 0.49% retreat, adding to Thursday's 0.43% loss.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note continued to rally in Tokyo trading, with the yield sliding to the lowest since September 28 at 1.48 per cent.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was off Thursday's one-year high of 94.504,last changing hands at 94.326.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that resolving "tension" between high inflation and high unemployment is the Fed's most urgent issue, acknowledging a potential conflict between the US central bank's two goals of stable prices and full employment.

China has proved a particular worry for investors, hit byregulatory curbs in the tech and property sectors, and nowgrappling with a power shortage that threatens to push up energyprices globally.

Crude prices continued to ease on Friday after Brent topped $80 a barrel earlier in the week for the first time in threeyears.

Brent crude futures were largely flat compared toThursday at $78.32, while U.S. crude futures were alsolittle changed at $75.07.

Gold, an inflation hedge and safe haven, edged back 0.1 per cent to $1,755.35 an ounce, following Thursday's 1.77 per cent surge,the biggest since March.