Asian stocks fall amid concern about Georgia Senate vote

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Asian shares fell on Tuesday amid uncertainty about Senate run-offs in Georgia, which could have a big impact on incoming US President Joe Biden's economic policies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.34 per cent, pulling back from a record high hit in the previous session. Australian stocks fell 0.44 per cent. Chinese shares erased early losses and rose 0.26 per cent.
Japanese shares lost 0.25 per cent after a media report that the government will curb business hours in Tokyo and surrounding cities from Thursday.
US S&P 500 stock futures edged up 0.24 per cent.
Oil futures rose slightly in cautious trade as investors awaited a meeting later on Tuesday where major crude producers are set to assess output levels for February.
In the United States, control of the Senate is at stake with Tuesday's dual run-off elections in Georgia.
A Democratic victory in both races could tip control of the Senate away from Republicans, but both contests are very tight and the results may not be immediately known, which could lead to a repeat of the chaotic vote re-counts after the US presidential election last year.
"2021 starts with a bang with pivotal political and economic news for markets to digest. The undisputed highlight will be the result of the Senate seat run-off elections in Georgia," James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, wrote in a research memo.
"If the Democrats win both seats this should lead to the most substantial 2021 fiscal stimulus. Nonetheless, it could be the excuse for a near-term consolidation in risk markets after a strong post-election rally."
Uncertainty about the Georgia vote and worries about rising coronavirus infections sent Wall Street sharply lower on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.27 per cent, the S&P500 lost 1.49 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped by 1.48 per cent.
Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's call to pressure Georgia's top election official to "find" votes to overturn his loss to President-elect Biden in the state as also unnerved some investors.
The House and the Senate are scheduled to certify Biden's election win on Wednesday, but some Republicans have pledged to vote against this and thousands of Trump supporters are expected to converge on the capital in protest.
The MSCI's broadest gauge of global stocks eased by 0.06 per cent in Asia on Tuesday, also pulling back from a record reached in the previous session.
Increased risk aversion helped the dollar index rebound from a 2 1/2-year against a basket of major currencies,but moves were subdued at the start of the year.
The British pound bought $1.3570. Sterling was nursing a 0.7 per cent decline from Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a lockdown to try and slow a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.
US crude futures rose 0.23 per cent to $47.73 a barrel,while Brent futures edged up by 0.12 per cent to $5115 per barrel. Major oil producers will meet later on Tuesday to decide on output levels for February after talks broke down the previous day.
Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold fell 0.21 per cent to$1,938.25 per ounce.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
₹1416 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1402138514281440 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The stock of NMDC gained 5 per cent on Monday, accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key ...
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...