Asian stocks falter after Chinese data disappoints

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Asian shares fell on Friday after lacklustre Chinese economic data and worries about a delay in US fiscal stimulus discouraged some investors from taking on risk.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.24 per cent, although shares in Japan rose 0.07 per cent.
South Korean stocks fell 1.27 per cent after authorities reported the largest number of new coronavirus cases since March.
Chinese shares erased early gains and fell 0.1 per cent as a slower-than-expected rise in industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales weighed on investor sentiment.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.23 per cent.
Yields on US Treasuries remained elevated after an auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday was met with weak demand.
Further equity gains are likely to be limited as investors await progress in negotiations over US economic stimulus, which is necessary to prevent a nascent recovery in the world's largest economy from sliding into reverse.
The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday after briefly trading above its record closing high level for a second day as doubts about US stimulus measures took hold.
“Many say that the best treatment for altitude sickness is to stop and rest where you are,” Rodrigo Catril, Senior FX Strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a note about the slight pullback in US stocks and government bonds.
The mood was cautious in Asia after Chinese retail sales unexpectedly fell in July, suggesting domestic demand is still struggling after the coronavirus outbreak.
Some traders stuck to the sidelines before a meeting between US and Chinese officials about their Phase 1 trade deal on Saturday.
Spot gold held steady at $1,952.41, close to a record high set last week in another sign of cautious sentiment.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this was not enough to change economists' views that the jobs market is faltering.
Yields on 30-year US Treasuries stood at 1.4141 per cent in Asia on Friday, close to a five-week high after the government sold a record amount of 30-year bonds to weak demand on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields traded at 0.7094 per cent in Asia, close to a seven-week high hit on Thursday.
Higher yields broadly supported the US dollar, which held steady at 106.94 yen and at $1.1811 against the euro .
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar edged lower to $0.7139 as the weak Chinese data suggests less demand for Australian commodity exports.
Oil futures bounced in Asia US crude rising 0.14 per cent to $42.30 per barrel. Brent edged 0.18 per cent higher to $45.04 a barrel, but further gains may be limited by worries about weak global energy demand.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...