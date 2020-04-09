9.30 am

GSK Consumer: April 15 is last day of trading

Exchanges will suspend the trading of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare from April 16 (also ex-date) following its scheme of arrangement with Hindustan Unilever, according to a release by the exchanges.

Shareholders of GSK Consumer will receive 4.39 shares of Hindustan Unilever for every share held in the company.

9.26 am

Covid-19: In the latest update on Coronavirus, the total cases across the globe are at 1.39 million, and the death toll crosses 79,000.

9.19 am

Opening bell: The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks have started the day on a positive note, with the Nifty is trading above 8,900 level.

The Sensex is up 574 points at 30,467, while Nifty is up 171 points at 8,920. About 862 shares have advanced, 90 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, lead by the bank stocks.

9 am

Asian stocks gain on hopes Covid-19 pandemic is approaching peak

Asian shares rose on Thursday on hopes the Covid-19 pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures, while expectations of an oil production cut agreement bolstered crude prices.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 per cent, following a strong Wall Street close.

Shares in China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged late last year, rose 0.54 per cent. Australian shares were up 1.52 per cent.

8.57 am

Today’s pick: Avanti Feeds (₹341.6): Buy

The stock of Avanti Feeds jumped 10 per cent with above-average volume, breaching a key near-term resistance at ₹325 as well as the 21-day moving average, on Wednesday. This rally provides an opportunity for investors with a short term view to buy the stock. Read more on the technicals here

8.55 am

Wall Street rallies on hopeful coronavirus signs, healthcare lift

U.S. stock markets jumped on Wednesday on hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States was close to a peak, with health insurers getting an additional lift from Bernie Sanders' decision to suspend his presidential campaign.

Stocks opened higher after President Donald Trump said Americans might be getting to the top of the “curve” in relation to the outbreak. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state's efforts at social distancing were working in getting the virus under control in one of the biggest hotspots in the country.

The three major indices ended in green: Dow up 3.44%, S&P 500 up 3.41%, Nasdaq up 2.58%