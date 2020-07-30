Asian stocks rise, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Asian stocks were boosted by the promise of ultra-easy monetary policy globally as the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates near zero to support the country's virus-battered economy, sending the dollar to a two-year trough.
All Fed members voted to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0% and 0.25%, where it has been since March 15 when the virus was beginning to hit the nation.
The unchanged policy setting together with a pledge the Fed would use its “full range of tools” if needed boosted risk appetite overnight with all three Wall Street indexes finishing firmer.
The confidence extended in Asia where Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI were up 0.3% each, Australia's main index climbed 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.2%.
Chinese shares were a shade firmer, leaving MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan up 0.4%.
“There is no doubt that the Fed's large presence in markets has provided risk assets with a backstop to stop a tightening in financial conditions,” said Perpetual analyst Matthew Sherwood.
“But they (Fed) don't have any tools to engineer a recovery, which means that fiscal policy will need to remain in place to support household incomes, especially as unemployment could increase in the months ahead as the true impact of the shock on the labour market is revealed.”
Indeed, negotiations for a new coronavirus relief package in the United States have become a pressing issue for investors.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration and Democrats in Congress were still “far apart” on a new coronavirus relief bill.
Policymakers, and investors, are also keeping a close eye on the coronavirus trajectory with many countries, including the United States, still reporting record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths each day.
In currencies, the biggest mover was the greenback.
The dollar has been tumbling on expectations the Fed will continue its ultra loose monetary policy for years to come and on speculation it will allow inflation to run higher than it has previously indicated before raising interest rates.
Wednesday's Fed move sent the dollar index crashing to 93.17, the weakest since June 2018. It recouped some of the losses and was last at 93.398.
The greenback weakness supported the euro at $1.1792. The common currency had hit a two-year high of $1.1807 and is on course to post its biggest monthly gain in 10 years, having risen about 5% so far this month.
Sterling also held firm against the dollar at $1.2998 , just below Wednesday's 4-1/2-month high of $1.3013.
In commodity markets, oil prices rose after a steep drop in U.S. crude inventories, but another record day for coronavirus cases worldwide kept gains in check.
Brent crude futures were up 4 cents at $43.79 a barrel. U.S. crude futures inched up 1 cent to $41.28.
Spot gold was off 0.4% at $1,962.6 an ounce.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510791094 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...