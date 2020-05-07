9.41 am

MCX-Nickel bounces from a key support

The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price moderated. But the contract seems to have found support at ₹900 and has been inching upwards this week. Read the full report here

9.27 am

Broker's call: NIIT Technologies (Sell)

NIIT Technologies’ March 2020 quarter was broadly in line at the operational level, which we view as reasonable given the challenges in the Travel vertical. Growth was supported by strong performance in the Insurance business and recently acquired Whishworks business. Click here to read more

9.22 am

ICRA downgrades Edelweiss Group companies’ instruments

Rating agency ICRA has downgraded the ratings of instruments of Edelweiss Finance & Investments and Edelweiss Housing Finance, and said the outlook remains negative for both. Read more here

9.15 am

Opening bell: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened on a weak note on Thursday. The Sensex was quoted at 31,422, down 263 points or 0.83 per cent. The Nifty was down 36 points or 0.40 per cent at 9,234.

9.06 am

Today's Pick: Tata Chemicals (₹290.5): Buy

The stock of Tata Chemicals gained 4.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key near-term resistance at ₹285. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend that has been in place since recording a 52-week low at ₹197 in late March this year. Read more here

9 am

Day Trading Guide for May 7, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹946 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 930 915 960 976 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹960 levels

₹666 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 655 645 675 685 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹675 levels

₹163 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 160 157 166 169 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss

₹79 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 76 73 81 84 The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹81

₹1461 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1445 1430 1475 1490 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,475 levels

₹171 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 165 160 176 182 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹165 levels

₹1904 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1880 1850 1935 1955 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,880 levels

9280 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9200 9100 9350 9450 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 9,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

8.58 am

S&P 500, Dow drop as financial sector declines

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday as declines in financials and defensive groups countered gains in tech shares and as data showed U.S. private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended higher, although indexes pulled back late in the session especially after U.S. President Donald Trump said China may or may not keep a trade deal between the two countries.

Dow falls 0.91%, S&P down 0.7%, Nasdaq up 0.51%

8.50 am

Asian stocks slip on economic worries

Asian stocks slipped Thursday as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and worsening economic data. Treasuries pared an overnight decline.

Japanese shares retreated as traders in Tokyo returned from holidays. South Korean, Chinese and Hong Kong equities saw modest losses. S&P 500 futures nudged higher after the index closed lower Wednesday. The dollar held gains, while the yen continued to trade near the highest since mid-March. Benchmark Treasury yields ticked lower.