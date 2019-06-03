Asian stocks snap 4 months of gains in May on trade jitters

Asian stocks sank in May, halting a four-month-long rally, as an increase in US tariffs on Chinese goods lowered the chances of an immediate trade deal between the world's two largest economies and stoked concerns about a global economic downturn.

In May, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, shed about 6.2 per cent, its steepest monthly decline since October 2018.

Optimism over a Sino-US trade deal which boosted investments in riskier assets earlier this year dwindled after the United States raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on May 10. China retaliated by raising tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports effective June 1. Adding to trade war fears, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly threatened to impose a 5 per cent tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting on June 10 until illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border is stopped.

In May, equities markets in Hong Kong, Singapore , Japan, South Korea and China, all fell between 5 per cent to 10 per cent. On the other hand, Indian markets led the region, gaining about 1.5%, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dramatic win in general elections. Australia and New Zealand, also secured solid gains last month.