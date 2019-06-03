Stocks

Asian stocks snap 4 months of gains in May on trade jitters

Reuters Reuters June 3 | Updated on June 03, 2019 Published on June 03, 2019

In May, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, shed about 6.2 per cent.   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Asian stocks sank in May, halting a four-month-long rally, as an increase in US tariffs on Chinese goods lowered the chances of an immediate trade deal between the world's two largest economies and stoked concerns about a global economic downturn.

In May, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, shed about 6.2 per cent, its steepest monthly decline since October 2018.

Optimism over a Sino-US trade deal which boosted investments in riskier assets earlier this year dwindled after the United States raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on May 10. China retaliated by raising tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports effective June 1. Adding to trade war fears, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly threatened to impose a 5 per cent tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting on June 10 until illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border is stopped.

In May, equities markets in Hong Kong, Singapore , Japan, South Korea and China, all fell between 5 per cent to 10 per cent. On the other hand, Indian markets led the region, gaining about 1.5%, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dramatic win in general elections. Australia and New Zealand, also secured solid gains last month.

Published on June 03, 2019
stock exchanges
stock market
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor