FII DATA: As per the provisional exchange data, the foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,960.33 crore in the capital market on Monday.
Can Fin Homes zooms over 11% on strong quarterly results
Can Fin Homes reported on Tuesday a 35 per cent growth in its net interest income for the March quarter to Rs 186 crore. Net profit too saw an increase of 36 per cent from the preceding year to Rs 91 crore.
Asset quality remained mostly steady at 0.76 per cent as compared to 0.8 per cent in the previous quarter.
It had reported a loan book growth of 13 per cent while net interest margin rose to 3.52 per cent from 3.29 per cent.
The shares zoomed over 11 per cent and presently trading 8.37 per cent higher at Rs 328.90.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank surge 5% on Clix Capital intent to pick up stake
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares surged nearly 5 per cent on Thursday on reports of Clix Capital to pick stake in the bank.
On Monday, the troubled private sector which has been looking for an investor had received a letter of intent from Clix Capital Services.
Tata Motors gain 4% despite Q4 loss
Tata Motors gained 4 per cent in opening trade on Tuesday despite losses it incurred in the fourth quarter.
Earlier, it had reported consolidated net loss to ₹9,863.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,108.66 crore during the same quarter last year. The loss during the fourth quarter is also because the company made a provision for impairment in its passenger vehicles business, onerous contracts and subsidiaries, amounting to around ₹2,500 crore.
Total revenue from operations during the fourth quarter of FY20 stood at ₹62,492.96 crore, a 27.68 per cent fall from the year-ago period’s ₹86,422.33 crore.
Opening bell: The Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied on Tuesday as the formal start of the Federal Reserve's corporate bond-buying programme boosted global investor sentiment and calmed earlier worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections.
The Sensex was quoted at 33,853.72 , up 624.92points or 1.88 per cent. The Nifty was up 201.10 points or 2.05 per cent at 10,014.80.
Today's Pick| Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals (₹113.4): Buy
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation at current levels. Since the stock took support at around ₹60 in mid-March 2020, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. In late April, the stock had decisively breached a key resistance at ₹100 which later turned as a crucial support. Thereafter the stock began to move sideways with an upward bias. Click here to read the technicals
Day Trading Guide for June 16, 2020
₹950 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
935
920
968
983
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹968 levels
₹687 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
680
770
695
705
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹695 levels
₹187 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
180
190
193
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹184 levels
₹84 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
81
77
87
90
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹81
₹1615 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1577
1630
1645
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,600 levels
₹174 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
165
180
186
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹180 levels
₹2030 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2000
1970
2055
2080
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,055 levels
9813 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9750
9680
9880
9950
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,880 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Asian stocks, US futures climb as Fed Reserve boosts investor sentiment
Asian stocks rebounded from their biggest decline since March and U.S. futures climbed after the Federal Reserve -- again -- boosted investor sentiment in face of worries over a second wave of the coronavirus.
Japanese, Australian and Korean shares rose more than 2%, while the Shanghai Composite opened with more modest gains. Futures on the S&P 500 advanced after the index erased losses and closed higher Monday. The dollar extended declines and Treasuries added to Mondays losses, while crude oil held most of its gains. The Fed detailed plans to buy individual corporate bonds, underscoring its role as a backstop.