10.18 am

FII DATA: As per the provisional exchange data, the foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,960.33 crore in the capital market on Monday.

10.02 am

Can Fin Homes zooms over 11% on strong quarterly results

Can Fin Homes reported on Tuesday a 35 per cent growth in its net interest income for the March quarter to Rs 186 crore. Net profit too saw an increase of 36 per cent from the preceding year to Rs 91 crore.

Asset quality remained mostly steady at 0.76 per cent as compared to 0.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

It had reported a loan book growth of 13 per cent while net interest margin rose to 3.52 per cent from 3.29 per cent.

The shares zoomed over 11 per cent and presently trading 8.37 per cent higher at Rs 328.90.

9.38 am

Lakshmi Vilas Bank surge 5% on Clix Capital intent to pick up stake

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares surged nearly 5 per cent on Thursday on reports of Clix Capital to pick stake in the bank.

On Monday, the troubled private sector which has been looking for an investor had received a letter of intent from Clix Capital Services.

9.27 pm

Tata Motors gain 4% despite Q4 loss

Tata Motors gained 4 per cent in opening trade on Tuesday despite losses it incurred in the fourth quarter.

Earlier, it had reported consolidated net loss to ₹9,863.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,108.66 crore during the same quarter last year. The loss during the fourth quarter is also because the company made a provision for impairment in its passenger vehicles business, onerous contracts and subsidiaries, amounting to around ₹2,500 crore.

Subdued demand for automobile dragged Tata Motors consolidated net loss to ₹9,863.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. It had posted ...

Total revenue from operations during the fourth quarter of FY20 stood at ₹62,492.96 crore, a 27.68 per cent fall from the year-ago period’s ₹86,422.33 crore.

9.17 am

Opening bell: The Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied on Tuesday as the formal start of the Federal Reserve's corporate bond-buying programme boosted global investor sentiment and calmed earlier worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Sensex was quoted at 33,853.72 , up 624.92points or 1.88 per cent. The Nifty was up 201.10 points or 2.05 per cent at 10,014.80.

9.11 am

Today's Pick| Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals (₹113.4): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation at current levels. Since the stock took support at around ₹60 in mid-March 2020, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. In late April, the stock had decisively breached a key resistance at ₹100 which later turned as a crucial support. Thereafter the stock began to move sideways with an upward bias. Click here to read the technicals

9.06 am

Day Trading Guide for June 16, 2020

₹950 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 935 920 968 983 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹968 levels

₹687 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 680 770 695 705 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹695 levels

₹187 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 184 180 190 193 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹184 levels

₹84 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 81 77 87 90 Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹81

₹1615 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1600 1577 1630 1645 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,600 levels

₹174 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 170 165 180 186 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹180 levels

₹2030 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2000 1970 2055 2080 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,055 levels

9813 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9750 9680 9880 9950 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,880 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9 am

Asian stocks, US futures climb as Fed Reserve boosts investor sentiment

Asian stocks rebounded from their biggest decline since March and U.S. futures climbed after the Federal Reserve -- again -- boosted investor sentiment in face of worries over a second wave of the coronavirus.

Japanese, Australian and Korean shares rose more than 2%, while the Shanghai Composite opened with more modest gains. Futures on the S&P 500 advanced after the index erased losses and closed higher Monday. The dollar extended declines and Treasuries added to Mondays losses, while crude oil held most of its gains. The Fed detailed plans to buy individual corporate bonds, underscoring its role as a backstop.