Aster DM buyback offer opens today

The ₹120-crore buyback offer from Aster DM Healthcare will open on Thursday and close on March 5. The company plans a buyback of up to 57.14 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing approximately 1.13 per cent of its total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of ₹210 a share. As the offer is on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, only those shareholders whose names had appeared on its book on January 24, 2020, would be eligible to participate in the buyback.