Aster DM buyback offer opens today

The ₹120-crore buyback offer from Aster DM Healthcare will open on Thursday and close on March 5. The company plans a buyback of up to 57.14 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing approximately 1.13 per cent of its total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of ₹210 a share. As the offer is on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, only those shareholders whose names had appeared on its book on January 24, 2020, would be eligible to participate in the buyback.

Published on February 20, 2020
