Aster DM Healthcare: Buyback meet in focus

| Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

The board of Aster DM Healthcare will meet on Thursday to consider a buyback proposal. Shareholders will closely monitor the issue size, price and promoters’ intention (on participation) in the buyback. Besides, the mode of buyback — open market or through tender route on proportionate basis — will also be keenly watched. If the board okays the buyback through the tender route, then the record date will be a crucial factor for shareholders. The stock currently closed at ₹160.20.

 

