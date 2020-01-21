Aster DM Healthcare to turn ex-date for buyback

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare will remain in focus, as they will turn ex-date on Wednesday for the proposed buyback. The company plans to buy back ₹120 crore worth shares at ₹210 apiece. The board has determined January 24 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to participate in the buyback. Investors who wish to participate in the buyback need to own Aster DM Healthcare shares by Tuesday to become eligible for the buyback.