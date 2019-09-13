Astral Poly Technik to turn ex-bonus

Stocks

Shares of Astral Poly Technik will turn ex-bonus on Monday. The company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every four shares held. Shareholders wishing to receive the bonus shares must be on the company’s books by September 17. That means, investors should buy the shares of Astral Poly Technik by Friday. Promoters hold 58.13 per cent stake and the public 41.87 per cent stake; over 23,000 small retail shareholders hold 7.86 per cent stake in the company.

