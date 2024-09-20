AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited announced plans to launch Palivizumab (Synagis) in India this October. The company’s stocks were trading at ₹6,730, up by ₹13.75 (0.20 per cent) as of 10.23 am today on the NSE.

AstraZeneca revealed that Palivizumab is designed to prevent serious lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in high-risk children. The drug is specifically indicated for infants born at 35 weeks of gestation or less, children under 2 years with bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and those with hemodynamically significant congenital heart disease.

This launch follows the company’s receipt of Import and Market Permission from the Drugs Controller General of India on September 30, 2023. Palivizumab will be available as a solution for injection in 50mg/0.5mL and 100mg/mL single-dose vial presentations, administered intramuscularly.