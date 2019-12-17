Astron Paper signs partnership pact with Shandong Zhonghui Supply Chain Management

Astron Paper & Board Mill has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Shandong Zhonghui Supply Chain Management Co Ltd (ABC Paper), China. ABC Paper will transfer technical knowledge and experience for upgrade of plant, improve the company’s operating efficiency and assist in exporting to China. ABC Paper is the trademark and brand name of Shandong Zhonghui Supply Chain Management Co Ltd, China.

The agreement is for three years ending December 31, 2022. The dispute jurisdiction authority is the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. Shares of Astron Paper closed 0.62 per cent lower at ₹104.60