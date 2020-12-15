At 19,480%, Majesco’s interim is highest payout ever by an Indian firm

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Software exporter Majesco’s board has approved an interim dividend of ₹974 per share, in what could be one of the highest dividend payouts ever in the history of India’s stock market. Shareholders will collectively get ₹2,788 crore as dividend payout.
“The board of directors at its meeting held on December 15, 2020, approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 19,480 per cent or ₹974 per equity share of the face value of ₹5 each for the financial year 2020-21,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges. In July, private equity firm Thoma Bravo had acquired the US arm of Majesco for $594 million. Majesco had then said that the proceeds from the sale will be distributed to shareholders because 99 per cent of the revenue earned was from the US subsidiary. Majesco owned 74 per cent stake in this unit.
Majesco started out as the US subsidiary of Mastek and in 2014 was spun off as a separate entity. Key shareholders in Majesco Limited include Ashank Desai, Sudhakar Ram and Ketan Mehta, who were part of the founding team of Mumbai-based software services provider Mastek. According to shareholding data, promoters hold 38.23 per cent in Majesco Limited, a provider of cloud-based insurance software, and public shareholders, which includes financial institutions, account for 61.77 per cent of the total equity. The record date for the dividend is December 25 and the ex-dividend date is December 23. The earliest dividend payout, according to the company, will be on December 30.
Additionally, the Majesco board has approved a buyback up to 7.47 million equity shares, representing 25 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital of the company, as on September 30, 2020, at ₹845 a share, for an amount not exceeding ₹631.26 crore. The company’s shares closed at ₹982 after hitting 5 per cent upper circuit during intra-day trade. The shares were trading at ₹401 when the US deal was announced in July.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...