At over 111 times, IRCTC IPO gets biggest ever subscription for PSUs

The initial public offer (IPO) of IRCTC has witnessed the biggest ever response from investors for PSU companies.

The initial share-sale of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was subscribed over 111.75 times so far on the final day of bidding on Thursday, as all categories of investors ― FPIs, HNIs, institutions and retail ― poured in money. This is much higher than the response received by the HUDCO (79.47 times) Cochin Shipyard (76.19 times) in 2017.

In almost two years, this is the second company after Amber Enterprises’ IPO to cross 100 times oversubscription. The IPO of Amber Enterprises was subscribed 165.38 times in January 2018.

The IPO of IRCTC is priced in the range of ₹315-320 a share.

The Government will raise about ₹645 crore through the public issue. The IPO received bids for 225.28 crore shares against the total issue size of two crore shares, according to data available with the NSE till 1830 hours.

The issue comprises an offer-for-sale of 2.01 crore shares of face value ₹10 each. Of the total issue size, 1.6 lakh equity shares are reserved for eligible employees.

The retail portion was subscribed by 14.4 times, QIBs 108.79 times, HNIs 354.5 times and employees 5.75 times. However, the final day’s figures are awaited.