Atishay receives order from Madhya Pradesh Electronics Development Corporation

Atishay has received a work order from Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, a government of MP undertaking, Bhopal, for supply of pre-printed PVC cards with specific security printing in accordance with the guidelines of Election Commission of India. The company, however, did not disclose the order size or duration in a disclosure to the stock exchanges. Shares of Atishay closed 4.18 per cent higher at ₹57.30 on the BSE.