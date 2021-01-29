Atul buyback at a maximum of ₹7,250

The board of directors of Atul Ltd on Friday approved buyback of shares worth ₹50 crore, at a maximum price of ₹7,250 a share through open market purchases. At the maximum size and the price, the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back would be 68,965 equity shares, which represent 0.23 per cent of the total number of equity shares of the company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Currently, the public hold 55.18 per cent stake in the company. Shares of Atul closed one per cent higher at ₹6,373.80.