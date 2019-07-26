Stocks

AU Small Finance sees best session in 7 months as profit jumps

Reuters July 26 | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurted up as much as 7 per cent to Rs 677, their biggest daily per cent gain since December 2018.

The company's Q1 profit more than doubled to Rs 190 crore ($27.5 million) against Rs 76.82 crore a year ago. Total income jumped 66 per cent. The stock has a PE of 35.69, above the sector average of 13.05.

Up to last close, the AU Small Finance stock had risen 2 per cent this year, while peer Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd was down 1.2 per cent ($1 = 69.0340 Indian rupees).

Published on July 26, 2019
stocks and shares
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Biocon sees best day in 10 months after Q1 profit surge