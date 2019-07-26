AU Small Finance sees best session in 7 months as profit jumps

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurted up as much as 7 per cent to Rs 677, their biggest daily per cent gain since December 2018.

The company's Q1 profit more than doubled to Rs 190 crore ($27.5 million) against Rs 76.82 crore a year ago. Total income jumped 66 per cent. The stock has a PE of 35.69, above the sector average of 13.05.

Up to last close, the AU Small Finance stock had risen 2 per cent this year, while peer Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd was down 1.2 per cent ($1 = 69.0340 Indian rupees).