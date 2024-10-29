Aurionpro Solutions Limited has secured multiple data center projects worth approximately ₹170 crores from a leading colocation player in India, the company announced on Tuesday.

The largest component is a ₹150 crore turnkey project for designing and building an edge data centre in the National Capital Region.

The technology solutions provider has also won design consultancy contracts for two additional data centres -- an 85MW facility in Mumbai and a 20MW facility in Chennai.

These consultancy services are valued at around ₹20 crores.

“We fall in a rare category wherein we provide Design Consultancy Services as well as turnkey design and build projects for Data centres,” said Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP of Enterprise Business at Aurionpro.

These new contracts strengthen Aurionpro’s position in India’s expanding data-centre market, where the company offers both consultancy services and end-to-end design-and-build capabilities for Tier-3 data centres.