Integro Technologies, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Limited, has launched its SmartLender ESG platform, targeting digital transformation in sustainable financing. The company has secured a landmark deal with a leading regional bank in Southeast Asia, marking a significant milestone in green lending technologies.

The shares of Aurionpro Solutions Limited were trading at ₹1,692 up by ₹45 or 2.73 per cent on the NSE today at 11.50 am.

The new platform is designed to help banks manage environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies more effectively. It offers digitalised checklist capabilities that streamline operations and improve efficiency in tracking green certifications and performance targets.

Chartis, an independent research firm, has recently recognised Integro Technologies as a Category Leader in five key Corporate Lending Quadrants. The SmartLender ESG platform aims to assist banks in ESG data classification, mitigating greenwashing risks, and ensuring compliance with international Green Loan Principles.

Shekhar Mullatti, CEO of Integro Technologies, highlighted the platform’s ability to support financial institutions in achieving their ESG goals with accuracy and transparency. The company, headquartered in Singapore with delivery centers across Asia, continues to expand its digital lending transformation capabilities.

Aurionpro Solutions Limited, the parent company, is a global technology solutions provider with over 2,500 professionals serving banking, mobility, payments, and other critical sectors.