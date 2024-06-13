Aurionpro Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions, has received final approval from the RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator through its payments brand AuroPay.

Balkrishna Pangam, CEO of Aurionpro Payments, said, “We look forward to commencing the business at the earliest. With our innovative solutions and expertise, we are excited to contribute to India’s digital transformation journey.”

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions surged 3.59 per cent to trade at ₹2,640 as of 1.10 pm.

