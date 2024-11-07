Aurionpro Solutions, a leading technology provider, has secured a significant contract from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to deliver automated fare collection (AFC) systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro.

The shares of Aurionpro Solutions Limited were trading at ₹1,665 down by ₹30 or 1.77 per cent during the closing bell.

The project encompasses Corridor 3 from Sholinganallur to Sipcot, and Corridor 5 from Koyambedu to Elcot Park. Aurionpro will implement a robust, secured, and seamless AFC system capable of handling high passenger volumes while improving operational efficiency and traveler convenience.

Under this long-term contract, Aurionpro will lead the end-to-end delivery of station-level AFC systems, including design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, training, and ongoing maintenance. The project aims to enhance commuter experiences by providing advanced, streamlined ticketing and fare management solutions.

“This project further reaffirms our commitment to ‘Make in India’, with automated swing gates to be manufactured at our Ghaziabad facility,” said Sanjay Bali, President & Global Head – Tech Innovation Group at Aurionpro. “It positions us as the leading end-to-end provider of smart mobility solutions supporting the rapid development of India’s metro infrastructure.”

The contract win demonstrates Aurionpro’s expertise in transit solutions and its ability to support the growth of India’s urban transportation systems.