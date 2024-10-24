Aurionpro Solutions Limited announced on Thursday that it has secured a multi-million dollar contract to implement its transaction banking solution, iCashpro+, for a leading bank in multiple countries in South Asia.

The shares of Aurionpro Solutions Limited were trading at ₹1,622 up by ₹15.30 or 0.95 per cent on the NSE at 12.20 pm.

The Mumbai-based fintech company will deploy its cash management platform, which features digital payments, virtual accounts, and liquidity management capabilities, to enhance the bank’s corporate banking services. The solution aims to provide real-time insights into liquidity and payment flows for the bank’s corporate clients.

This win follows Aurionpro’s recent success in the Asian market and strengthens its position as a regional technology provider. The company’s EVP and Global Practice Head for Banking, Poonam Puthran, emphasized that the contract demonstrates their expertise in transaction banking implementations.

Aurionpro Solutions specializes in banking, mobility, payments, insurance, and government sectors. The company employs over 2,500 professionals and focuses on Enterprise AI-driven transformation solutions for its global clientele.

The implementation will help the unnamed bank streamline complex transactions and maintain a competitive edge in digital banking innovation to meet evolving corporate client needs.