Aurobindo Pharma down 6% on receiving USFDA observations

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma crashes over 6 per cent in early trade on Monday on the US drug regulator's adverse observation.

After hitting a year low of ₹531.10, the stock is currently ruling at ₹535, down about 5.6 per cent, on the NSE.

The USFDA has issued a note (after inspecting Aurobindo’s Unit-7 between September 19-27, 2019) indicating procedural lapses along with lack of Quality control.

The USFDA observations are as follows: Failure to review any unexplained discrepancy; failure to consider failure of batch or components; Control procedures not established; No written procedures for production and process controls; Equipment and utensils not cleaned at appropriate levels; Procedures applicable to Quality control not thoroughly followed; and written production and process controls not developed in execution of production, process controls.