Auto shares in the red; Bosch down 4.64%

The Nifty Auto index was trading 3.14 per cent lower at 7,528.80 at noon.

Shares of Bosch (down 4.64 per cent), TVS Motor (down 4.44 per cent), Tata Motors (down 4.13 per cent) and Ashok Leyland (down 4.06 per cent) were trading lower.

M&M (down 3.99 per cent), Eicher Motors (down 3.73 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 3.20 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (down 3.27 per cent) too were trading with loss.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index is down 104.80 points at 11,483.40 while the BSE Sensex is trading weaker 364.49 points at 38,732.65.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 39 were trading in the red, while 11 were in the green.