Stocks

Auto shares in the red; Bosch down 4.64%

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

The Nifty Auto index was trading 3.14 per cent lower at 7,528.80 at noon.

Shares of Bosch (down 4.64 per cent), TVS Motor (down 4.44 per cent), Tata Motors (down 4.13 per cent) and Ashok Leyland (down 4.06 per cent) were trading lower.

M&M (down 3.99 per cent), Eicher Motors (down 3.73 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 3.20 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (down 3.27 per cent) too were trading with loss.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index is down 104.80 points at 11,483.40 while the BSE Sensex is trading weaker 364.49 points at 38,732.65.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 39 were trading in the red, while 11 were in the green.

Published on September 25, 2019
stocks and shares
Automobiles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kaveri Seeds scrip jumps on Rs 196-cr buyback proposal