Auto shares mixed; M&M up 2%

Internet Desk | Updated on December 19, 2019 Published on December 19, 2019

Auto shares were trading on a mixed note in Thursday's morning session. Out of the 15 stocks, eight were trading higher while seven of them were trending lower.

At 10.35 am, The Nifty Auto index was trading 0.66 per cent higher at 8,135.60.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.58 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.68 per cent), TVS Motor (up 1.53 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.53 per cent), Eicher Motors (up 1.05 per cent) and Maruti (up 0.64 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Bharat Forge (down 2.32 per cent), Motherson Sumi (down 1.09 per cent), MRF (down 0.48 per cent), Exide Industries (down 0.46 per cent) and, Bajaj Auto (down 0.37 per cent) were trading lower.

