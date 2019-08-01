Auto stocks may stay on bumpy course

Automobile majors such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Escorts, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor will reveal their sales figures for July in the next few days.

Sales figures are likely to remain poor, as some of them even stopped production for a few days due to poor demand. Even the Union Budget failed to meet the expectations of automobile manufacturers and failed to prop up demand. Shares may remain under pressure.