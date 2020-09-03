Stocks

Aviation stocks fly higher as Govt allows operation

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

Shares such as InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) and SpiceJet flew higher on Thursday as the Centre has allowed domestic airlines to operate up to 60 per cent capacity. Currently, they allowed only to operate with 45 per cent.

IndiGo shares went up by Rs 20.25, or 1.62 per cent, to Rs 1,268.20 and Spicejet gained Rs 1.45 or 2.65%, to Rs 52.20 on the BSE today

In a late evening development yesterday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the capacity had been increased “after review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations vis-à-vis passenger demand for air travel.”

The order comes into effect immediately, it said yesterday

