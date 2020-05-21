Stocks

Aviation stocks rally as domestic flights to resume from May 25

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 21, 2020 Published on May 21, 2020

Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied up to 10 per cent in opening trade after the government announced that domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

InterGlobe Aviation shares zoomed 9.88 per cent to ₹1,002 on the BSE.

SpiceJet also jumped 4.88 per cent to ₹42.95 -- its upper circuit limit.

Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” Puri said on Twitter.

