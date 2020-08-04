Axis Bank launches QIP, fixes floor price at ₹442.19

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday launched its qualified institutional placement with a floor price of ₹442.19 apiece.
“The committee of Whole-Time Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on August 4 has decided to open the Issue for receiving bids,” it said, adding that the committee also approved and adopted the Preliminary Placement Document.
It would also offer a discount of five per cent on the floor price.
The stock on Tuesday closed at ₹428.90, up 2.8 per cent, on the BSE.
“The meeting of the committee will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, to consider and approve, among other things, the issue price for the equity shares proposed to be issued,” it said in a regulatory filing.
The Bank is looking to raise about ₹10,000 crore of funds and had sought shareholder approval at its recent annual general meeting.
It is the latest amongst private sector lenders to tap the market for funds amidst growing economic uncertainty.
Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Bank after the first quarter results had said the lender is well capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.47 per cent and CET 1 of 13.50 per cent as on June 30, 2020.
“However, we continually evaluate various capital raising initiatives from time to time for our business,” he had told reporters, adding that it has an enabling resolution from the board, pending approval from our shareholders that would allow it to raise funds over the next one year.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The company is well-placed to benefitfrom revival in trade expansion
Bharti Airtel reported a loss of ₹15,191.2 crore in the June quarter. The widening of losses was due to ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...