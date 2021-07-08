Stocks

Axis Direct offers ₹10/option trade

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 08, 2021

Axis Direct- the flagship brand of Axis Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, has launched ‘Super Options’ – at an exclusive price of ₹10 per order. With Super Options, traders will have access to free trading tools, including scanners, advanced 90+ indicators, price bands, and overlays, powered by Axis Direct’s RING Technology, it said in a release. Through Super Options, investors can enjoy low-cost trading and avail equity margin trade funding facilities to leverage the dynamic markets, it further said. Additionally, Axis Direct will also provide unlimited brokerage free Options trading for the first month.

