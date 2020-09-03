Axis launches Global Alpha Equity Fund of Fund

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Axis Asset Management Company has launched Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund that would invest in Schroders International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha. The new fund offers will be open for subscription between September 4 and 18.
The Fund of Fund is the first dedicated global feeder fund launched by Axis AMC in Indian market.
With 200 years of experience, Schroders operates from 35 locations across Europe, the US, Asia, West Asia and Africa with an asset under management of £525.8 billion. It owns about 25 per cent stake in Axis AMC. The fund invests in a compact, high conviction portfolio of geographically and sectorally diversified equity stocks with a bottom-up fundamental research to find and invest in quality growth companies.
The Fund is managed by the Schroders Global Equities team based in London.
In last two years, Axis AMC has launched two schemes – Axis Growth Opportunities Fund and Axis ESG Equity Fund – that invest in global markets.
Chandresh Kumar Nigam, Managing Director, Axis AMC, said exposure to global investment opportunities can significantly broaden the Indian investor’s investment universe and help them improve their portfolio through diversification benefits. The new fund will help Indian investors access a high quality global portfolio through the ease and convenience of the Axis MF platform, he said.
Alex Tedder, CIO, Head of Global & Thematic Equities, Schroders Investment Management, said global investing opens up a wealth of opportunity and the new fund offers investors the scope to invest in an exciting portfolio of Schroders’ best global equity ideas.
