Axis’ Quant Fund opens on June 11

Axis Mutual Fund has launched new fund offer of Quant Fund, an equity scheme. The NFO will open for subscription between June 11 and 25. Stocks selected using quantitative techniques are evaluated on fundamental parameters and weights are assigned based on risk and other considerations. The portfolio is reviewed and rebalanced periodically Chandresh Nigam, Managing Director, Axis AMC, said. The launch of Quant Fund is an attempt to provide investors a product that can use the power of data to create long term wealth, he added.