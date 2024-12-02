AXISCADES Technologies Limited has announced a strategic restructuring of its defence-focused subsidiaries Mistral Solutions and AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies (ACAT), aimed at enhancing business operations and market positioning.

The shares of AXISCADES Technologies Limited were trading at ₹470.65 up by ₹27.85 or 6.29 per cent on the NSE today at 1.06 pm.

The restructuring, initiated in Q3 FY2025 and expected to complete by Q4 FY2025, will integrate ACAT’s operations into Mistral. The new strategy positions Mistral as a global player with a 60-40 split between defence and hypergrowth sectors, particularly focusing on AI and semiconductor technologies.

Mistral will pursue a three-pronged defence expansion strategy: increasing program revenues through DRDO and defence PSUs, focusing on unmanned combat platforms, and expanding engagements with European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has already delivered over 75 anti-drone systems to the Indian Army and successfully completed offset programs for Mirage and Rafale aircraft.

In the semiconductor domain, Mistral aims to reposition itself as a “Chip to Product” company, offering AI enablement services across automotive, industrial, consumer, healthcare, and hyperscaler verticals. The company will leverage its US-based locations in Fremont and Dallas to drive hypergrowth sector activities.

Dr Sampath Ravinarayanan, Director and Chief Mentor, emphasised the company’s mission to enable intelligent products at the edge and become a significant player in unmanned combat and ground systems.