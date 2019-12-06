Stocks

Company news: BAAF India

| Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

BAAF India on Friday said the company’s stilbene-based Optical Brightening Agents business for paper and powder detergent applications stands transferred to Archroma India Pvt Ltd from December 6. The company has received a consideration of ₹33.50 crore, subject to necessary working capital adjustments, including an amount of ₹13.84 crore which will be kept in escrow for a period of 12 months from the closing date. Earlier, in July, BASF had intimated the divestment of the company's division. Shares of BASF slipped 1.70 per cent at ₹970.55 on the BSE.

