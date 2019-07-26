Stocks

Bajaj Auto rides up after profit increases amid demand slump

Reuters July 26 | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Shares of two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto Ltd climbed 5.2 per cent to Rs 2,679.95, marking the sharpest intra-day gain in 10 weeks.

Bajaj Auto's quarterly profit rose nearly 1 per cent to Rs 1,126 crore ($163.18 mln) amid a slump in demand domestically, but beat analyst estimates for a profit of Rs 1,078 crore.

More than 1.7 million shares changed hands, versus the 30-day moving average volume of 388,659. The stock is among the top per cent gainers on the NSE and BSE indexes on Friday; down 6.4 per cent this year as of last close.

Fifteen of 46 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” or “strong buy” rating, 13 have “hold” while 18 rate it at “sell” or “strong sell”; median PT is Rs 2,823, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of rival Hero MotoCorp Ltd, which are down 23.1 per cent year-to-date, rose as much as 4.2 per cent on Friday.

The Nifty Auto Index rose as much as 3.1 per cent ($1 = 69.0033 rupees)

Published on July 26, 2019
stocks and shares
Bajaj Auto Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
YES Bank shares surge 10% on report TPG Capital, Advent to infuse capital