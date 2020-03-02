Stocks

Bajaj Auto shares fall over 3% on weak sales data

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Monday fell over 3 per cent after the company reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales in February.

The scrip dropped 3.21 per cent to close at ₹2,797.70 on the BSE. During the trade, it declined 4 per cent to ₹2,774.

On the NSE, it fell 3.21 per cent to close at ₹2,797.

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 3,54,913 units in February as against 3,93,089 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales declined by 24 per cent at 1,68,747 units last month as compared to 2,21,706 units in February 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

