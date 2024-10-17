October 17, 2024 14:20

Bajaj Auto EBITDA margin were steady QoQ at 20.2%; slightly below JMFe. 40bps YoY improvement was driven by better forex realization and higher operating leverage partially offset by EV ramp-up impact. Domestic 2W demand is being led by premium segment (125cc+). Festive season has started on a slow note but the company is hopeful of bounceback towards the latter part. Overall, 2W industry is expected to grow by c.5% during FY25. Recently launched CNG-bike, Freedom125, is being received well and the company indicated of gradual ramp-up in volumes. Outlook for domestic 3W volume remains healthy led by rising EV penetration. Share of EVs is gradually expanding (20% of revenue now) led by portfolio expansion, ramp-up of production and distribution network for both E2Ws and E3Ws. Exports sales are also witnessing gradual recovery. Margins in the medium-term are likely to draw support from a) favorable mix, b) higher operating leverage and c) cost reduction efforts esp. for EVs. Backed by successful track record of product intervention by BJAUT in the last few years, we remain positive on the stock. We estimate revenue / EPS CAGR of 15% / 17% over FY24-27E. Maintain BUY with Mar’26 TP of INR 12,750 (30x PE). Slowdown in domestic 2W market remains a key risk.