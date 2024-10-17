ajaj Auto Shares Today, Bajaj Stocks, Bajaj Auto Share Price Live Updates Today October 17, 2024: Bajaj Auto reported a 31.4 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,385 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to ₹2,020 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The stock price plummeted 9 per cent in early trade on Thursday.
- October 17, 2024 11:06
Bajaj Auto shares plunged 11.12% on the NSE trading at ₹10.325 as at 11.05 am.
- October 17, 2024 09:59
- October 17, 2024 09:57
Bajaj Auto share price today: Shares down 9%
The stock of Bajaj Auto traded at ₹10,562.90 on the NSE, lower by 9.07% as at 9.55 am.
- October 17, 2024 09:56
Bajaj Auto Q2 results in focus
Bajaj Auto reported a 31.4 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,385 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to ₹2,020 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company said additional provision of ₹211 crore was made to account for the cumulative one-time impact on Deferred Tax on Investment Income, due to the withdrawal of indexation and change in tax rate in the Finance Act, 2024
Sequentially, profit dipped 28.6 per cent during the quarter, compared to the June quarter, when it reported a profit of ₹1,941 crore.
Published on October 17, 2024
