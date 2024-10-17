October 17, 2024 09:56

Bajaj Auto reported a 31.4 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,385 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to ₹2,020 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company said additional provision of ₹211 crore was made to account for the cumulative one-time impact on Deferred Tax on Investment Income, due to the withdrawal of indexation and change in tax rate in the Finance Act, 2024

Sequentially, profit dipped 28.6 per cent during the quarter, compared to the June quarter, when it reported a profit of ₹1,941 crore.

