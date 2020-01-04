Stocks

Bajaj Electricals: Fund-raising meet eyed

| Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 04, 2020

The board of directors of Bajaj Electricals will meet on Monday (January 6) to consider fund-raising proposals. Among the options are raising of funds by issue of equity shares, convertible securities or any other securities, including through a rights issue, preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement by Bajaj Electricals.

Shareholders will monitor the mode of fund-raising, pricing, quantum of shares to be offered and the purpose of the issue.

Published on January 04, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Focus on ITI’s Q3 results due on Monday