Bajaj Finserv hits new high after SEBI nod for mutual fund sponsorship

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 24, 2021

Company had last year applied for SEBI licence to enter mutual fund business

Bajaj Finserv recorded fresh highs on Tuesday after the company announced that it had received an in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for sponsoring a mutual fund.

At 11.48 am, Bajaj Finserv was trading at ₹15,967.10 on the BSE, up ₹698.90 or 4.58 per cent. It recorded a new 52-week high of ₹15,985.00. It had opened at ₹15,340.00, against the previous close of ₹15,268.20. It recorded an intraday low of ₹15,268.60.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹15,980.55, up ₹708.65 or 4.64 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹15,988.00.

“This is to inform that company has received an in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide their letter dated 23 August 2021, for sponsoring a mutual fund,” the company informed the exchanges in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Bajaj Finserv, whose core businesses include lending, insurance and wealth advisory, had applied to SEBI for a licence to enter the mutual fund business last year.

Accordingly, it would be setting up an asset management company and the trustee company, directly or indirectly — that is, itself or through a subsidiary, in accordance with SEBI regulations and other laws, it said.

Published on August 24, 2021

