Bajaj Finserv hits new high after SEBI nod for mutual fund sponsorship

Bajaj Finserv recorded fresh highs on Tuesday after the company announced that it had received an in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for sponsoring a mutual fund.

At 11.48 am, Bajaj Finserv was trading at ₹15,967.10 on the BSE, up ₹698.90 or 4.58 per cent. It recorded a new 52-week high of ₹15,985.00. It had opened at ₹15,340.00, against the previous close of ₹15,268.20. It recorded an intraday low of ₹15,268.60.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹15,980.55, up ₹708.65 or 4.64 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹15,988.00.

“This is to inform that company has received an in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide their letter dated 23 August 2021, for sponsoring a mutual fund,” the company informed the exchanges in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Bajaj Finserv, whose core businesses include lending, insurance and wealth advisory, had applied to SEBI for a licence to enter the mutual fund business last year.

Accordingly, it would be setting up an asset management company and the trustee company, directly or indirectly — that is, itself or through a subsidiary, in accordance with SEBI regulations and other laws, it said.