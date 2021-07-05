Bajaj Healthcare to list on NSE

The board of Bajaj Healthcare on Monday approved the listing on the National Stock Exchange of India. The company has about 1.38 crore outstanding shares of ₹10 each. While promoters hold 67.26 per cent stake in Bajaj Healthcare, the rest is with the public. Among the public, neither foreign portfolio investors nor mutual funds hold any stake in the company. Some 6,827 small retail holders hold 7.37 per cent stake and six HNIs hold 2.43 per cent. Shares of Bajaj Healthcare closed at ₹845.15 on the BSE, up 2.48 per cent, over the previous day’s close.