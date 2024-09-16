Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Listing, Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price & IPO Listing Live Today September 16, 2024:Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance were listed on the NSE and BSE at ₹150, a premium of 114.2% against the issue price of ₹70.
- September 16, 2024 11:05
Bajaj Housing Finance listing price: Bajaj Housing Finance shares debut at 2.14x premium
Bajaj Housing Finance shares made a spectacular debut on the bourses, listing at a premium of 2.14 times its issue price of ₹70 on BSE.
The shares are currently trading at ₹159.01 apiece, up about 127 per cent over the issue price.
The housing finance company raised ₹6,560 crore via an IPO, comprising a net public issue of ₹4,802 crore and an anchor investor portion of ₹1,758 crore.
The IPO received an overwhelming response, with 88.94 lakh applications from investors, aggregating ₹3.24 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band (₹66-70).
- September 16, 2024 10:24
Bajaj Housing Finance stock in focus:
Bajaj Housing Finance stock surged to hit ₹160.92 on the BSE, and ₹161 on the NSE after its market debut.
- September 16, 2024 10:23
Bajaj Housing Finance stock surged 4.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹157.49 as at 10.22 am.
- September 16, 2024 10:21
Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance were listed on the NSE and BSE at ₹150, a premium of 114.2% against the issue price of ₹70.
- September 16, 2024 10:07
Bajaj Housing Finance shares were listed on the NSE and BSE at ₹150 each, against the issue price of ₹70.
- September 16, 2024 09:57
Bajaj Housing Finance stock in news | Bajaj Housing gears up for India’s biggest trading debut of 2024: PTI
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.’s shares are set to begin trading on Monday following an initial public offering that was oversubscribed by more than 60 times.
The unit of India’s largest shadow lender, whose IPO raised ₹65.6 billion ($781 million) in the nation’s biggest deal so far this year, drew bids exceeding $39 billion last week. That’s more than 1 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. Shares were sold at ₹70 each. Trading begins at 10 am in Mumbai.
The stellar response underscores the strong appetite for first-time share sales in India, a bright spot globally for capital raising, as investors see businesses booming in the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Helped by buoyant demand retail investors, new listings in the South Asian nation have raised $8.6 billion in 2024, exceeding proceeds for each of the last two years, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Investors have been drawn to first-day gains, which have averaged about 30 per cent this year.
