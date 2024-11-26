Balaji Telefilms’ latest film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has achieved significant commercial and political traction, collecting ₹20 crore at the box office despite competing with larger Bollywood and regional film productions.

The shares of Balaji Telefilms Limited were trading at ₹62.58 up by ₹0.34 or 0.55 per cent on the NSE today at 3.20 pm.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, explores the 2002 Godhra train incident. It has garnered support from multiple state governments, with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat declaring it tax-free.

High-profile political figures, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP MP Anurag Thakur, have attended special screenings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised its “truthful narrative,” while Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended its storytelling.

Producer Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has positioned the film as a platform for national discourse, focusing on journalism’s role in addressing sensitive political topics. The film’s consistent performance, particularly on weekdays, indicates strong audience engagement and positive word-of-mouth.

The success underscores the film’s potential to spark critical conversations about truth and accountability in contemporary Indian cinema.