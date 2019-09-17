Stocks

Balmer Lawrie: Focus on bonus meet

| Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

 

The board of Balmer Lawrie & Co will meet on Tuesday to consider an issue of bonus shares. Shareholders would be interested to know the bonus ratio and the record date.

Earlier in 2016, the PSU major had declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1 (three shares for every one), and in 2013, it had rewarded its shareholders with a 3:4 (three shares for every four held) bonus issue.

For FY19, Balmer Lawrie had posted a profit of ₹188.50 crore on revenues of ₹1,775.20 crore.

Published on September 17, 2019
bonus announcement
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Awaiting Bajaj Finance QIP issue details