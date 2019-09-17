Balmer Lawrie: Focus on bonus meet

The board of Balmer Lawrie & Co will meet on Tuesday to consider an issue of bonus shares. Shareholders would be interested to know the bonus ratio and the record date.

Earlier in 2016, the PSU major had declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1 (three shares for every one), and in 2013, it had rewarded its shareholders with a 3:4 (three shares for every four held) bonus issue.

For FY19, Balmer Lawrie had posted a profit of ₹188.50 crore on revenues of ₹1,775.20 crore.