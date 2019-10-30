Bandhan Bank hits ₹1-lakh cr m-cap

Shares of Bandhan Bank hit ₹1-lakh-crore market-cap breifly in intra-day deals on Wednesday on the BSE, thanks to the merger of Gruh Finance. Bandhan Bank has listed 41.69 crore new shares for trading on the exchange following the merger of Gruh Finance with itself.

The stock, which hit a day’s high at ₹623.7, however, settled lower 1.47 per cent lower at ₹614.35, on the BSE. According to scheme of amalgamation, Bandhan Bank had allotted 568 shares of ₹10 each of its share for every 1,000 shares of the face value of ₹2 each held in Gruh Finance as on the record date, October 17.