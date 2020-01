The Q3 financial performance of two private banks — IndusInd Bank and Bandhan Bank — will throw some light on the whole sector.

Besides growth figures, analysts will closely monitor NPA figures too. Tata Steel BSL will also declare its October-December quarter numbers on Tuesday. Others to declare results include Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, MindTree, National Plastics Technologies, Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast and Shiva Cement.