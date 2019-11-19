Bandhan Bank shares fall 4% as Assamese protesters seek a ban on microfinance companies

Shares of Bandhan Bank tumbled over 4 per cent in early trade on Tuesday on news of some women protesters in Assam seek a ban on microfinance companies. The stock is hovering around ₹535.

According to media reports from the northeast, several organisations under the banner of Jagrata Mahila Suraksha Samaj staged a protest against microfinance companies which they alleged had ruined the rural economy.

The Samaj demanded that these microfinance companies should be banned from operating in Assam.

According to analysts, Bandhan Bank is the most significant player with an asset base in Assam. Analysts say over 15 per cent of its total AUM is catering to Assam.

Alleging that these companies were charging exorbitant rates of interest on loans and that their accounts checked for malpractices, they said the extra interest which had been collected should be returned.