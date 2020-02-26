Bandhan Bank shares rally 5 per cent after RBI allows network expansion

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Shares of Bandhan Bank on Wednesday jumped nearly 5 per cent in early market hours after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed the private sector lender to expand its branch network.
In September 2018, the central bank had barred Bandhan Bank from expanding its network as the lender failed to reduce the promoters’ stake to 40 per cent from close to 82 per cent within the stipulated three-year time frame of commencing operations.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock gained 4.8 per cent to trade at Rs 423.25. Later, it was trading with marginal gains of 0.78 per cent at Rs 407 per unit.
Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock jumped 4.72 per cent to Rs 423. After shedding most of the early gains, it was quoting at Rs 406.80, up 0.72 per cent.
The RBI on Tuesday allowed Bandhan Bank to expand its branch network after considering the efforts made by the private lender to comply with the licensing conditions.
The bank said RBI has lifted the regulatory restriction on branch opening, subject to the condition that the bank ensures that at least 25 per cent of the total number of banking outlets opened during a financial year are opened in un-banked rural centres, it added.
